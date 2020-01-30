Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $140,240.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 126,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,187. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

