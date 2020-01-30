Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 21,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $3,537,885.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMGI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

