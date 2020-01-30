Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 450 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 200,638 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after buying an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

