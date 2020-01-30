World Asset Management Inc Sells 7,746 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,673,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

