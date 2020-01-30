World Asset Management Inc Sells 502 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,726. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

