World Asset Management Inc Purchases 10,650 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,538 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

