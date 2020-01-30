World Asset Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.