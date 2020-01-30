World Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 6,168,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,491. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

