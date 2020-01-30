Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.04

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $41.37. Woolworths Group shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 1,881,092 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28.

About Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

