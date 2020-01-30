WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 21,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

