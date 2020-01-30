Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.00 ($211.63).

Wirecard stock traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €136.55 ($158.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a twelve month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.58.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

