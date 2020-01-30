Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,132,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

