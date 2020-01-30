Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 32,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 38.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 7,094,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,014. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $439.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,319 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 65.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 52.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

