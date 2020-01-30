Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Shares of WHR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

