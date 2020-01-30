Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.
WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.
WHR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.61. 22,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,228. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
