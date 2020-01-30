Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.

WHR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.61. 22,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,228. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

