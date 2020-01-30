Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,490,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,816. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

