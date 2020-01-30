Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 186.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

SNY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 890,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

