Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Up 6.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70, 804,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 510,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPRT. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $339.27 million, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

