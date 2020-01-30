Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.