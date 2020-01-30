WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.10-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.359-8.693 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.09.

WCC stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

