Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wendys by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,502,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 401,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

