Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $135.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RL. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.18. 25,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,097. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

