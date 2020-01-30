Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.76. 49,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,530 shares of company stock worth $43,949,519. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 307.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

