Webster Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

