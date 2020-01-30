Webster Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.
Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.
Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
