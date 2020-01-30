Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.60 and its 200 day moving average is $307.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

