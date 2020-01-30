WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $2,340,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.