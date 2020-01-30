wave edu coin (WEC) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $281,741.00 and $1,633.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitUBU and STEX. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 57% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,545,046 tokens. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitUBU and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.