Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Waters by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.05. 9,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,092. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In other news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

