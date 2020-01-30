Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 2,051,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,693. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

