Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,687,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,969,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after buying an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.08. 797,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $193.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.