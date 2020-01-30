Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,274,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,887. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

