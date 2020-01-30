Washington Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $193.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

