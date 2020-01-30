Washington Trust Bank Has $8.35 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $150.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.