Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 800 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,831. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.