Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 2,500 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 167,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,072. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

