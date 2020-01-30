Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 642,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.37. 3,858,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.