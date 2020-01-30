Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst comprises about 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 21.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

NYSE BTT remained flat at $$24.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 97,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,865. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.