Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $342,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.63. 990,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,423. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

