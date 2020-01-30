Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $258.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

