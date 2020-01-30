Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.21. 8,490,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

