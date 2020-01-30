Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys 3,500 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares during the period.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,270. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

