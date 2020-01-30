Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.77.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.81. 11,813,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

