Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,191. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.