Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $115.80. 2,098,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

