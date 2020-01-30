Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Wabash National and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $11.98 on Monday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 129,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 96,254 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.