W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in W W Grainger by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $17.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

