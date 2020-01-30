Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VYGR. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 256,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

