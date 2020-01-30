Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,588. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $421.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

