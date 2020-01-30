Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval Sells 3,128 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.79.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
