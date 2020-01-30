Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval Sells 3,128 Shares

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

