Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $2,995,306.95 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 581,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,306.95. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $479,083.70.

Shares of PPR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,337. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,736 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 124,952 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

